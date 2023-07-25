DEF, EAF to organise ‘Digital Inclusion Meet’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

The event with the theme ‘Connecting Livelihood and Dignity for Persons with Diverse Abilities’ aims to foster digital inclusivity and empowering persons with diverse abilities in the country

Hyderabad: Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) and EquallyAble Foundation (EAF) are organizing ‘Digital Inclusion Meet: Empowering Diverse Abilities Through Digital’ between 2 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday at Centre for Development and Policy Practice (CDPP), Hyderabad, a press release said.

The event with the theme ‘Connecting Livelihood and Dignity for Persons with Diverse Abilities’ aims to foster digital inclusivity and empowering persons with diverse abilities (PWDs) in the country. The event will serve as a platform for launch of two initiative titled ‘Hope 1000 program’ and Digital Centres Research and Survey (DCRS).

Under , Hope 1,000 program, the EAF and DEF will establish a total of ‘1,000 Samarth SoochnaPreneur’ centers across the country, which will serve as hubs of information and support, enabling PWDs to harness the power of digital technology for personal and economic growth. Under DCRS initiative, the DEF and CDPP will undertake an extensive research and survey of digital centers operated by PWDs.

The “Digital Inclusion Meet” will be attended by representatives from DEF, EAF, CDPP, government officials, industry experts, and advocates for PWD rights and share their insights on the importance of digital inclusion and discuss ways to create a more equitable and accessible digital landscape for all, press release added.

