Heavy to very heavy rains to pound Hyderabad in 48-hours, GHMC on high alert

A total of 428 emergency response teams have been formed to carry out relief works in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With heavy to very heavy rains expected to pound Hyderabad in the coming 48-hours, the field level workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been directed to remain alert and ensure prompt relief measures are rolled-out to people in distress in Hyderabad.

Residents in low lying colonies in Hyderabad must be given first priority, in case the twin cities receive heavy rains, Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday said. A total of 428 emergency response teams have been formed to carry out relief works. The Mayor urged people not to venture out during heavy rains, unless it was an emergency.

The Mayor has also directed senior local GHMC officials including Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners not to provide leaves to their employees and utilize the available manpower resources available to provide relief and rehabilitation works in the next 48-hours.

Regions with rainfall in GHMC and districts on Tuesday: (upto 8 pm)

Asifnagar: 43.5 mm

Shaikpet, Tolichowki: 19.8 mm

Serilingampally, Miyapur: 9.8 mm

Charminar: 8 mm

Bandlaguda Indiranagar: 7.8 mm

Districts rains

Ananthagiri, Suryapet- 74.3 mm

Shankarapatnam, Karimnagar- 67.3 mm

Akkannapet, Siddipet- 61 mm

Havelighanpur, Medak – 57.8 mm

Bonakal, Khammam – 52.8 mm

