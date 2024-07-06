Degree first semester classes to commence from July 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), which released the third phase DOST 2024 seat allotment on Saturday, said the first semester classwork for degree courses would begin on July 15.

As many as 73,662 students were allotted degree seats in the DOST third phase counselling. Of the total, 56,731 candidates received seats against their first priority and 16,931 students got seats against second and other priorities. A total of 6,650 candidates could not get a seat as they exercised a limited number of web options.

As for faculty-wise allotments, 26,552 candidates received seat allotment in Commerce, 14,789 in Life Sciences, 14,289 in Physical Science, 11,306 in Arts, 6,633 in other courses and 93 in Pharmacy.

All candidates who secured a seat in third phase are instructed to reserve their seat through self-report online between July 7 and 11 by paying Rs.500- or Rs.1,000 as the case may be in DOST candidate’s login.

Students who self-reported through online in first, second and third phases must report at the respective colleges by submitting college confirmation OTP between July 8 and 12. If the candidate fails to report at the college, then he/she will forego the allotted/self-reported seat.

An intra-college phase counselling will be conducted with web options open from July 16 to 18, and seats will be allotted on July 19. Candidates who have confirmed their seats in the allotted colleges are only eligible for the intra-college phase.