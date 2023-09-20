Delhi: 2 killed in factory blast in Bawana

09:26 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

New Delhi: Two persons died and four others were injured in a blast in a plastic factory in Bawana area here on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials said they got a call about a blast in a plastic factory in Sector-3 of the Bawana industrial area and rushed six fire tenders to the spot. In the blast, five to six people got seriously injured.

A blast occurred in the factory during the manufacturing of plastic granules from cigarette lighter scrap, resulting in injury to six people. Two of them died at spot. There was no fire in the factory, officials said, adding, the wounded were rushed to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

