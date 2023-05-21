Delhi: 39-year-old man dupes woman of Rs 18L on pretext of marriage, held

A senior police official said that an FIR was registered under section 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code at IGI police station and investigation was taken up

By IANS Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man for duping a 39-year-old woman after luring her on matrimonial website on pretext of wedding, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Anshul Jain (39), a resident of Gurugram.

The official said that Jain is a highly qualified and well-spoken person holding an MBA degree from the UK.

“After losses in business and his family deserting, he started conning people. He specially targeted females through matrimonial website impressing them by his profile and later cheated them,” said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI).

The woman identified as Vijay Laxmi, who works as a cabin crew member in an airline and a resident of Bengaluru, said that when she came to meet the accused in Delhi, he fled away with her gold jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh, Rs 150,00 cash and even withdrew Rs 58,000 from her ATM cards.

The incident occurred on May 7. According to the FIR accessed by IANS, she got in touch with one Anshul Jain through matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com 15 days

before she met him.

“We started talking on WhatsApp. He introduced himself as a businessman in NCR and expressed his desire to marry me. Three days ago, he invited me to Delhi and informed me that he would introduce me to his family at a wedding function. He asked me to bring appropriate dresses and jewellery,” she said in her complaint.

On May 7, she came to Delhi, and Jain came to pick her up at T-2 IGI airport in his orange Tata Punch car. “We went to the Aerocity food court and had some snacks. After that, when we returned to the car, he told me that something seemed wrong with the car’s tire and asked me to get out and check. As soon as I stepped out of the car, he sped away, taking my valuables,” the FIR read.

Laxmi alleged that Jain took away 300 gms of gold jewellery, her phone, three ATMs, Rs 15,000 cash and her airline Airport Entry Card (AEP). After that he transferred Rs 40,000 in four transactions from Canara Bank and Rs 18,000 from ICICI bank.

“I am a cabin crew member in an airline. Now, I don’t have a single ID or my mobile phone. Jain deceived and cheated me, fraudulently taking away the aforementioned items,” the FIR added.

A senior police official said that an FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at IGI police station and investigation was taken up.

“Jain was arrested from Panaji in Goa and during interrogation he confessed to the crime. He told police that he had sold all the jewellery to a jewellery shop in Karol Bagh,” said the official.

“Upon the instance of Jain, jewellery articles have been recovered from the shop. He made around Rs 12 lakh from the stolen jewellery and all the money was used to play in casinos and hotels in Goa,” said the official.