Posing as PM’s niece, woman dupes retd colonel of Rs 21 lakh

A woman, posing as niece of PM, has duped a retired colonel of Rs 21 lakh after convincing him to invest money in shares for a huge earning.

By IANS Published Date - 04:36 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Varanasi: A woman, posing as niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has duped a retired colonel of Rs 21 lakh after convincing him to invest money in shares for a huge earning.

After the colonel transferred Rs 21 lakh in the bank account of the woman’s friend in Jaipur, she stopped taking his calls.

Inspector, Cantt Police Station, Prabhu Kant said, “On the complaint of retired colonel Upendra Raghav of Patel Nagar Colony, an FIR has been lodged against Veronica Modi and Ramesh Sharma under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC. Investigation has been started in this case by checking call details and chats.”

The retired colonel said he came in contact with Komal Pandey of Ballia on phone a few months ago and she introduced him to Veronica, who started giving him offers for investment in stock market by assuring huge profit and also claimed to be niece of the Prime Minister.

Veronica asked the retired colonel to transfer cash in the bank account of one Ramesh Sharma. Raghav transferred Rs 21 lakh in Sharma’s account. When he sought returns against the money he had invested with them, Veronica sent the photo of a fake cheque of Rs 18 lakh on WhatsApp and then disappeared.