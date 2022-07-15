WhatsApp CEO has warning for android users; Here’s all you need to know

| Whatsapp Ceo Has Warning For Android Users Heres All You Need To Know

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently found some fake versions of the application and therefore issued a strict warning to its users and requested them to not download and use such fake apps.

According to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, users should not download these modified versions of WhatsApp since doing it might result in serious issues.

The caution comes days after WhatsApp’s security research team reportedly has come across a few phony applications that claim to offer WhatsApp-like functionalities. Cathcart cautioned that hazardous applications like “Hey WhatsApp” from the developer “HeyMods” should be avoided.

“These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people’s phones. We’ve shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps,” he said.

Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

According to the WhatsApp CEO, the company will take all the necessary actions against these fake malicious applications to protect the data and security of its users.

“We’ll of course continue our efforts to detect and block these kinds of apps going forward,” WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said on Twitter.