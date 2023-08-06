Delhi cop, IT dept staffer among 5 held for conducting fake raid at businessman’s house

By PTI Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

New Delhi: Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable and an Income Tax (IT) department staffer were arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid at a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, police said on Sunday.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh posted at the Crime Branch unit of the city police, Deepak Kashyap posted as PS to ADG II Vigilance Income tax department JLN stadium along with Himanshu, Ravinder and Shambhu Sharma, a senior police officer said.

While two people, including a woman, are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, the officer said.

According to another police officer, the IT staffer received information that a businessman in Janakpuri had around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore in his house.

Just before the raid, one of the six accused asked others to include a woman as well in their plan so that the raids would look authentic, the officer said.

He suggested that there are women in the house and when they enter the premises, no one would suspect anything and inform the police after seeing a woman with them, the officer said.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 8.30 am. The businessman — Kuljeet Singh — lives with his wife, sons and their families in the house. The scammers entered Singh’s house when he left his home for work, police said.

“The accused had a plan that they would enter the house when the head of the family (Singh) was inside. They will portray that a genuine raid is going on and they would ask him for around Rs 10 to 15 crore in order to settle the case. However, when they reached the house, they found that the businessman, who has a business related to the lift operation in UP’s Noida, had already left” the officer said.

“Thereafter, they had to conduct a fake search operation in the house. They claimed that they were carrying a search warrant and took the mobile phone of all the family members and conducted the fake search in which they could not find anything and left the place in their car,” the officer said.

Police further stated that one of the family members informed Singh and their neighbours about the incident and later, they approached the local police.

The Janakpuri police station received information and started the investigation. They first got to know from the concerned department that the raid was fake. They checked the CCTV footage of the area and spoke to the family members to get the clue about the scammers, police said.

The vehicle was identified in which the accused came to the house. It was found that the car belongs to the head constable, police said.

A case was registered at Janakpuri police station under relevant sections, including house trespass, of the India Penal Code on the complaint of Singh.

The plan was allegedly hatched by Kuldeep and Deepak, police said, adding that Shambu suggested the name of the complainant as a potential target Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.