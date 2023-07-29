Delhi: Four officials apprehended by CBI in bribery case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested four people including three officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA) and a private person on the allegation of bribery and recovered approx Rs 59.80 lakh cash, an official release said.

According to the release, CBI arrested a Joint Director, Senior Technical Assistant, both posted in the office of DG (Corporate Affairs), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA), New Delhi; another Joint Director of MOCA posted as an Official Liquidator, Corporate Bhawan, Chennai and an associate of a Mumbai based private company in a bribery case of Rs 3 lakh.

Regarding this, a case was also registered on Friday, against all four accused and the said private company and other unidentified public servants and private persons.

The release said that it was alleged that the said public servants were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, were taking bribe from the private person for showing favour in the files of the said private company pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate affairs for adopting illegal and unethical business activities.

“A trap was laid and the Joint Director was caught with bribe money of Rs 3 lakh. Later, the other accused including said public servants and private person were also caught,” added the release.

The release noted that searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of approx Rs 59.80 lakh and several incriminating documents and digital evidence.

“All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court,” added the release.