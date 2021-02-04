Delhi government to promote electric vehicles: Arvind Kejriwal

He said that the Delhi government will henceforth procure electric vehicles for official use.

By | Published: 2:19 pm

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the problem of air pollution in the national capital, the AAP government will promote electric vehicles, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday while appealing to the people to shift to eco-friendly mode to travel.

“As we all are aware, vehicles are the main source of air pollution in Delhi. Hence, I appeal to the people to buy only electric vehicles and thus help bring down pollution levels in the city. I especially appeal to the youth to buy electric two-wheelers only,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He said that the Delhi government will henceforth procure electric vehicles for official use.

His statement came while launching ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to encourage use of electric vehicles in Delhi. Environmental experts have time and again said that around 40 per cent of air pollution in Delhi comes from vehicles.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Residents Welfare Associations, market and trader associations and industries to purchase only electric vehicles for ferrying staff and goods and also advised them to set up charging centres on their premises.

The Delhi government’s advisory body Delhi Dialogue Commission on January 26 held consultations with some leading vehicle manufacturers in this regard.