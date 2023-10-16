Delhi: JNU student killed, 3 others injured in bike accident inside campus

It was learned that two men, including the deceased, were on a two-wheeler when they rammed into two pedestrians near the Godavari Bus Stop

By ANI Published Date - 08:50 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A student of Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru (JNU) University was killed while three others were injured in an accident inside the campus involving a two-wheeler, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, in the early morning of Sunday, information regarding an accident in JNU was received from the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Vasant Kunj police station (located in North Delhi).

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot.

It was learned that two men, including the deceased, were on a two-wheeler when they rammed into two pedestrians near the Godavari Bus Stop on the JNU campus, the police said.

The student, identified as Anshu Kumar, was declared brought dead by the doctors at AIIMS.

While, the deceased’s friend, Vishal Kumar, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two pedestrians, Sachin and Mrigank Yadav, were also injured in the accident and are also undergoing treatment, the police said.

As per the police, the deceased, Anshu Kumar, was a first-year student of the Russian language at JNU. He was residing at Satluj hostel.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered into the matter under the relevant sections of the law, said the police.

Further probe is underway.

Also Read JNU to set up committee to look into repeated incidents of ‘anti-national’ slogans on campus