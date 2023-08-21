Delhi: Massive fire erupts at two factories

Information about the blaze was received at 8.52 am, they said and added that 20 fire tenders have been deployed.

12:43 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at two factories in West Delhi’s Nilothi village here on Monday, officials said.

There are no reports of casualties, they said and added that at least one of the factories manufactured PVC pipes.

Thick black smoke billowed from burning buildings of the factories as fire department personnel fought to bring the blaze under control. Further details are awaited, the officials said.