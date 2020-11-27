Delhi Police permits peaceful protest by farmers at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

This comes as farmers groups, including women, continued their march towards Delhi while protesting and raising slogans near the border areas of the national capital.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday allowed permission to farmers to peacefully protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari amid the Dilli Chalo march initiated against the farm laws.

“After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others,” said Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Eish Singhal.

Scores of farmers at the Tikri border near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and the Singhu border were seen agitating amid heavy security deployment.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers are protesting against the three laws — the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

