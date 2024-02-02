Delhi Public School RK Puram receives bomb threat, search operation underway

The school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb squad and sniffer dogs, was launched

By IANS Published Date - 2 February 2024, 02:40 PM

New Delhi: The Delhi Public School in the national capital’s RK Puram area received a bomb threat on Friday, an official said. Following the bomb threat, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb squad and sniffer dogs, was launched, said the official.

Meanwhile, a video of the school shows students being asked to vacate the school immediately. “Students can also be seen coming out of the school in a queue,” as per the video. “Police teams are carrying out search operations and more details will be shared once the operation is completed,” said a senior police official. In September last year, an email about a bomb being planted on the premises of the Delhi Police School in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram was received, however, it later turned out to be a hoax.