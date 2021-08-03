Delhi Public schools in Hyderabad make it to Asia Book of Records

7,201 students from both Nacharam and Mahendra Hills branches accessed cyber safety module on WNS Care Foundation (WCF) Cyber Smart portal and got certified within a span of two hour

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School (DPS), Nacharam and Mahendra Hills branches have made it to Asia Book of Records, as 7,201 students from both the branches accessed cyber safety module on WNS Care Foundation (WCF) Cyber Smart portal and got certified within a span of two hours, a press release said.

Through the WCF portal, students from both the schools were familiarised on the perils of the dark web and on the importance of practicing safe behaviour in cyberspace. Each student accessed an age-appropriate module on the portal. At the end, they completed a quiz followed by a certificate for those who successfully completed it.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said that the Cyber Smart portal is aimed at empowering children with information to fight cyber bullying and other dangers lurking on the internet. Chairman, M Komaraiah and Director, M Pallavi, Delhi Public Schools congratulated the students and staff for the achievement.

