Delivery boy ends life in Hyderabad

The delivery boy walked into the cellar of the building and hanged to the ceiling, said Gachibowli police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: A delivery boy died by suicide at an apartment building where he had gone to deliver groceries on Wednesday.

L Harish, (24), a resident of Moosapet and a native of Odisha, worked with an online grocery store and had gone to an apartment around 6 am along with his colleague Rajesh to deliver an order.

“When Rajesh went to third floor in the apartment to deliver the groceries, Harish walked into the cellar of the building and hanged to the ceiling,” said Gachibowli police.

After a few minutes Rajesh came down to the vehicle and found Harish missing. He alerted the security personnel of the building who after searching found him hanging to the ceiling. On information, the Gachibowli police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to the mortuary.

A case is registered.

