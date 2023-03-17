Unemployed youth commits suicide in Sircilla

Unable to get job, an unemployed youth Chitikena Naveen Kumar (32) committed suicide in B Y Nagar, Sircilla town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Unable to get job, an unemployed youth Chitikena Naveen Kumar (32) committed suicide in B Y Nagar, Sircilla town on Friday. Naveen Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself in the house when his parents went to Beedi company being operated by them. He was found hanging when they returned to home.

Naveen Kumar left a suicide note. He, in the note, made it clear that nobody was responsible for his death. “Unsatisfied Life. No one is reason for this. I’m useless for all, jobless. Thank you to my family. I quit”, he mentioned.

Naveen Kumar, who pursued a hotel management course, worked in a branded readymade show room in Sircilla and quit the job three months ago. Recently, he qualified for a job in HDFC bank but the authorities rejected him on the grounds that he did not have an MBA degree. He is the third son of Nagabhushanam and Susheela. While two of his brothers got married, he is unmarried.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.