Delivery executive killed in road crash in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:03 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: A delivery executive working for a food delivery service died after his bike was hit by a rashly driven tractor at Gachibowli on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Adil Ahmed (24) from Mehdipatnam, was on his way to deliver a food parcel when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, Adil Ahmed was proceeding from IIIT towards Wipro Circle on his motorcycle. When he reached near the circle and was taking a diversion, the tractor which was coming from the left side hit his bike.

“He lost control of the bike and fell on the road. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries,” said an official. Passersby who noticed the accident stopped and rushed to his rescue. He was shifted to the hospital, where he died later.

Based on a complaint, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up investigation.

The tractor was seized. Efforts are on to nab the driver.