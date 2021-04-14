Demand for dates shoots up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is one of the biggest markets for dates in the country.

Hyderabad: With the advent of Ramzan month, the demand for the dates (Khajoor) has shot up in the city. However, the good news is that the prices of the commodity remained the same.

Traders say there was no significant increase in the price of dates as the prices already rose high last year due to restrictions on import of dates from foreign countries in view of Covid-19 pandemic. “Prices have not increased this year. A kilogram of good quality date can be purchased between Rs 220 and Rs 270,” said Raj Kumar Tandon, a businessman from Begum Bazaar.

The sales of dates were not encouraging for the traders last year due to the pandemic and the lockdown across the country. “This time, sales so far are good if not high. Mostly traders visit Begum Bazaar for buying dates in wholesale. Many are worried of possible impending restrictions in view of increase in Covid cases so they are buying in huge quantities” said Santosh Jain, another trader at Begum Bazaar.

Hyderabad is one of the biggest markets for dates in the country. The city gets around 400 trucks of dates from various seaports in Chennai, Mumbai and other ports. It is imported from Iran, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iraq, and few other countries weeks before the start of the month of Ramzan.

A few of the varieties of dates like Mariam, Hayani, Barhi, Khadrawy, Safawi, Khudri, and Madhafti, which are popular for distinct tastes, are also sold in the markets in the city. The costliest of all the varieties is ‘Ajwa’ which is priced at Rs 2,000 per kg in the wholesale market. It is believed to have medicinal value too. The biggest share of the dates is the ordinary variety locally priced around Rs 70 in the wholesale market.

Shaukath Baig, a trader, said now many small time businessmen were setting up stalls in the markets and selling the variety at the competitive price. “It is helping people get a good quality dates are an affordable rate,” he said.