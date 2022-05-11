Demolition drive underway in several parts of Delhi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Demolition drive against illegal encroachment is currently underway at several parts of the national capital on Wednesday.

JCB bulldozers have been employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary structures.

The places where the demolition will be carried out are Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Seelampur, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar, among several other areas.

Wherever the illegal encroachments are being removed, the police force along with para-military personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation.

Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, said they had already identified illegal encroachments on Lodhi Road.

“We do not want to harass anyone but there are some places where even a van or bus cannot pass. So we will continue with the process of demolition until and unless all the encroachments are removed,” he said.

At several places, the police personnel could also be seen atop the buildings to monitor the situation.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation had already conveyed to the people about the demolition and several illegal encroachments were removed by people themselves.