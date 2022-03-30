Desi variety of Chilli fetches record Rs. 52,000 per quintal in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:40 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Warangal: Much to the surprise and joy of the chilli farmers, the Desi variety chilli has created history by fetching Rs 52,000 per quintal on Tuesday at the Enumamula agriculture market here.

The same variety of chilli got a record price of Rs 48,000 per quintal on March 22, while the same variety was sold for Rs 45,000 per quintal on March 21. A farmer from S Nagar village of Mulugu district, Baluguri Rajeshwar Rao has brought seven bags of red chillies of Desi variety on Tuesday to the market.

One Lal Trading Company has purchased the same chilli by offering Rs 52,000 per quintal which is all-time record price recorded at the Enumamula market. The season commenced with Rs 27,000 per quintal, and there has been a great demand for ‘Single Patti’ variety as well as Desi variety chilli which are used to make pickles and chilli powder.

A farmer got Rs 42,000 per quintal for Single Patti variety on March 10. The chilli was sold for only Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per quintal last year in contrast to the highest ever prices this year. Low yield due to pest attacks and international market conditions are said to be reasons for the record prices at the Enumamula market.

Several farmers who can afford waiting for some time had reportedly stored their produce in cold storage units expecting high prices. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh in India and some foreign countries are keen on importing the chilli from Warangal. Meanwhile, officials declared holidays on April 1, 2, 3 and 5 on account of public holidays.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .