Designer with a humane touch

Hyderabad: Money, for many, could be the driving force for most of their actions. Some invest and some make a lavish life out of it. But Dr G Anuhya Reddy, a fashion designer and film producer, has a different approach. Her earnings go into helping the needy.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Anuhya started her charity work through Kovida Foundations in 2014 and provided pregnant women with nutritious food during and after their gestation period. She also organises baby showers for those who cannot afford it.

In her words, she had made a small beginning, which over the years grew into an initiative that seeks to reach out to more needy women. Initially, when Anuhya took up her endeavour in 2014, she was able to help 12 pregnant women. Now, her efforts have grown up considerably and she is helping more women who need support in times of pregnancy. “Now, I am able to take care of 56 women a year and happy with whatever help I can extend,” she says.

Anuhya takes care of food and ensures free medical care to these women. “Dr Jayanti Reddy, a gynaecologist, offers free treatment and medication to them,” she says.

Apart from this, during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown last year, her philanthropic efforts were expanded to more people and more areas. As many were stranded and did not even have access to food, she stepped forward and extended a helping hand to many.

A receiver of the Women’s Achievement Award, she says, “At the Cancer hospital, I came across many people who had their relatives admitted and were undergoing treatment. The lockdown was imposed all of a sudden and all food outlets were closed. They were unable to find food even though some of them had money with them. It was heart-wrenching to see their suffering.”

Without further ado, she assigned her staff to find food and distributed it to the affected people. Anuhya also joined hands with MLA Sithakka and sent basic utilities to about 1,500 families besides personally visiting different villages to distribute groceries. The fashion designer dreams of a world where no one has to suffer for want of food. “It perturbs me to see people struggling in their search for food. As responsible citizens, we have the duty of reaching out to such persons and alleviate the misery of the poor and needy,” says Anuhya Reddy.

