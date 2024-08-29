Devadula Project review to be conducted on Friday

Hyderabad: The implementation of the Devadula Project would be reviewed at the project pump house on Friday.

All the elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and Ministers from the erstwhile Warangal district will take part in the review to be held by the Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The State government, which accorded top priority for Devadula works seeks to complete it by December 2025 for providing water to an additional ayacut of 89000 acres. Three more reservoirs are yet to come up as part of the project.