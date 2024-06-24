Devi Sri Prasad announces India tour performances

On Sunday, Devi Sri Prasad attended a Film Music Seminar organized by the Assam Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Ltd in Guwahati.

Guwahati: National-award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad opened up about his India tour and spoke about his upcoming project ‘Pushpa 2.’

During a conversation with ANI, he said, “Just now have announced my India tour because in all these years I was performing all over the world. A lot of people have been asking when it will happen in India. So, I was also waiting to announce this India tour and right now I announced.”

He shared that during his India tour, he may plan a concert in Assam using local talent.

As he mentioned, “I will be performing in different states and cities in India and after coming to Assam I thought maybe we should do something in Assam and maybe we should plan to do a concert in Assam using all the local talent …”

Devi Sri Prasad has several projects in his kitty including ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’.

On his future projects, he added, “I am working on a number of songs. Several movies are coming up like ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Kanguva’… A lot more films are coming up in different languages. Some Hindi movies are yet to be announced. Some of my singles and music videos are also coming…”

Talking about ‘Pushpa 2’, it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Siruthai Siva has directed the film, ‘Kanguva’, which stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film reads, “A story that travels 500 years from 1700s to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release.”