Devotees upset over Bhadrakali temple management’s attempt to collect parking fee

Warangal: Much to the dismay and anger of the devotees visiting the famous Bhadrakali temple in the city, the temple Executive Officer (EO) has recently issued a notification to lease out the maintenance of parking lot and taking care of the footwear by collecting the fee. Authorities had earlier stopped collecting the fee for vehicle parking and footwear care in December 2020. They also announced that they would ensure that the traders of the coconuts, flowers and other paraphernalia used in the vehicle puja to be sold at reasonable prices after the issue was highlighted in these columns. However, the authorities have now decided to collect the parking and footwear fees by giving rights to the individuals or agencies through auction.

A devotee from Indira Nagar colony M Santosh said, “Collecting the fee for vehicle parking and chappals is not a good thing to revive. The temples are not revenue generating units. The State government must ensure free parking for the vehicles as the people who get the maintenance rights used to behave in rude manner and collect the fee excess to the prescribed one,” Another devotee, Aruna from the Naimnagar locality has also found fault with the temple authorities for their attempt to revive the old practice of collecting the fees.

“Endowments department must serve the devotees. They should not collect huge amounts of fees on the pretext of maintenance. Moreover, we offer donations to the temple through the Hundis. Then what is the need to collect money,” she added. A devotee from Srinagar colony also urged the government to direct the temple authorities to withdraw its notification immediately for the benefit of the poor visiting the temple.

