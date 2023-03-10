| Telangana To Have Cab Auto Tracking System To Ensure Safety Of Passengers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 AM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: The State government will set up a cab or auto tracking system, especially from late night to early morning, to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women, boarding from railway or bus stations.

To this effect, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the police department to initiate measures.

The Minister tweeted: “Request Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar garu to consider this at the earliest and institute such mechanism at all Railway and Bus stations across the State.”

The Minister was responding to a request by a Twitter user for the tracking system.

Harshitha tweeted “Respected KTR garu and Kavitha garu, as a gift to women, I would like to request you to provide secure transport (cab/auto) to women outside secunderabad railway station which will be tracked by police/any govt authority 10PM to 5AM when public transport/metro are not available”

The Minister also thanked Harshitha for her suggestion.

Request @TelanganaDGP to consider this at the earliest and institute such mechanism at all Railway and Bus stations across the state Thank You Harshitha Garu for your suggestion https://t.co/KwBqJ1krXq — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 10, 2023