DGP Mahendar Reddy felicitates well-performing cops

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Tuesday felicitated and presented appreciation letters to police personnel for their outstanding performance in their respective wings.

The performance of the police personnel was reviewed based on key performance indicators. Those who received appreciation included receptionists, station writers, bluecolts constables, court duty officers, station house officers and the traffic police.

