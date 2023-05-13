‘Dharani, a problem solver’ : B Vinod Kumar

Reacting strongly to the remarks made by the union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy against Dharani Portal, Vinod Kumar said his utterances smacked of his total ignorance of revenue administration

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said on Saturday that State could address over 95 per cent of the issues related to revenue records ever since Dharani was launched and the rest were in process. Reacting strongly to the remarks made by the union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy against Dharani Portal, he said his utterances smacked of his total ignorance of revenue administration.

Land issues were resolved with ease and transparency as Dharani came up with solution for issues eluded solution for decades. Issues related to land transactions and the technical module (T.M)-33 were also addressed. It was appreciated by the ministries for agriculture and IT at the centre and wanted it to be replicated in other states. But much in contrast, the union Minister was sounding highly critical of it and it is uncalled for, he said.

