Need to study life history of great persons: Vinod Kumar

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar was participating in the ‘Mahaneeyula Jayanthi Utsavalu’ organized by BC and ST/ST Cell of Satavahana University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar was participating in the ‘Mahaneeyula Jayanthi Utsavalu’ organized by BC and ST/ST Cell of Satavahana University

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar emphasized on the need to study the life history of great personalities since their sacrifices guided the country in the right direction.

Jyothirao Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram strove hard for the education of downtrodden sections. Students should get inspiration from their lives, he said, adding that it was essential to remember great personalities to understand the roots of the development of the country. He was participating in the ‘Mahaneeyula Jayanthi Utsavalu’ organized by BC and ST/ST Cell of Satavahana University here on Wednesday.

Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof R Limbadri said great persons occupied a space in history by putting their hard work as investment. They had also laid the foundation for social development by trying to reduce inequalities among the public. Students should understand the lives of great persons since they sacrificed their lives for future generations, he said.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sankashala Mallesh said students from lower castes, dalit and bahujana communities were able to continue higher studies and get benefits in employment only because of the hard work of such great persons.

University Registrar Prof Varaprasad, BC Cell Director Dr Sarasija, SC, ST Cell Director Dr Padmavathi and others were present.

Also Read Manair River Front to become crown for Telangana: Vinod Kumar