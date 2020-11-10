Dharani portal ends Sarpanch’s three year wait

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Karimnagar: It is not merely the average farmer who is happy with the launch of Dharani, the one-stop portal for quick and easy land transactions. Even public representatives are elated over the availability of the transparent service which has not only made the process of registration and mutation very simple but also put the brakes on graft.

Saganti Thara, sarpanch of Khilawanaparthy of Dharmaram mandal, purchased 20 guntas of land from four persons three years ago, and deliberately put off registration keeping in mind past experiences. The thought of incurring substantial expense for documentation and the time it would take was a put off for her.

Thara’s three year wait, however, ended with the introduction of Dharani, and she got her job done within an hour.

She recalled how 10 years ago, her husband Kondiah purchased two acres of land and faced severe hardships for registration. He had to engage a jeep to take the land owners and witnesses to the registration office in Sultanabad, located 30 km away from the village.

He had to visit the registration office for three consecutive days, including a full day. “He had to spend Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on transportation, breakfast, lunch and other expenses,” she said, adding that after completion of registration, he had to make the rounds of the Tahsildhar’s office for passbook and mutation papers for months together. The document writers too charged huge amounts for documentation, she added.

They purchased 20 guntas from four persons including Muthyala Bhumaiah-7 guntas (survey no 517), Nune Mallesham-10 (survey no 1012), Mettupalli Govardhan Rao-3 (survey no 516) and Mothe Laxmi- 2 guntas (survey number 515).

“It was very difficult for me to get together all the land owners, their family members and witnesses and take them to Sultanabad for registration. If some were available for the job, others are not. Hence, I postponed registration,” Thara told Telangana Today.

However, four registrations were done within one hour without wasting time and offering bribe to middlemen and officials. She was surprised to see the working style of revenue officials.

On Friday, they booked slot in Dharani portal and the entire registration process was completed on the next day. Passbook and mutation papers were handed over within one hour, she informed.

“It is materialised only because of Dharani designed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Really, it is a boon for farmers, who will remember the Chief Minister forever”, she opined.

Few months ago, they approached the document writer to prepare documentation for the registration of seven acres of land. However, they withdrew their plans as the document writer demanded Rs 18,000 for documentation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .