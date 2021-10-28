Dharani will scale greater heights: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed confidence that Dharani, the one-stop portal for agriculture land transactions, will scale greater heights of success in the service of citizens in the months ahead.

On the occasion of completion of one year of Dharani’s operations, the Chief Minister complimented the team of officers led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and all District Collectors who are successfully implementing Dharani services.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the citizens, particularly agriculturalists and peasants, had immensely benefitted from the transparent, hassle-free services offered by Dharani.

The Chief Minister launched the portal, the first-of-its-kind in the country, at the tahsildar office in Mudu Chintalapalli village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. On October 29, 2021, the portal will be successfully completing one year of its operations.

With the launch of Dharani, registration services have been taken closer to the doorsteps of people. Earlier, registrations were being done only in 141 Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs). Now, registrations are taking place in every mandal at 574 Tahsildar offices across the State.

The portal has set new benchmarks in land administration. The strides taken by Dharani in its first year are commendable. The numbers speak for themselves. In the last one year, the web portal witnessed 5.17 crore hits and close to 10 lakh transactions were completed.

Close to 1,80,000 acres of land for which pattadar passbooks were not issued earlier, were brought on to Dharani during the year. The strength of Dharani has been its ability to adapt itself to meet the ever–increasing requirements. From time to time, depending on the feedback received from various stakeholders, new transaction modules have been added.

Modules have also been added to redress various kinds of grievances. As of now, Dharani has 31 transaction modules and 10 information modules. Dharani offers safe, hassle-free, tamper-proof and discretion-free services in revenue administration.

Somesh Kumar also thanked all officers, District Collectors and Tahsildars for successful implementation of Dharani.

