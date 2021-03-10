Dhobi ghats going through transition

Officials say they are turning from manual washing to automatic washing machines, with dhobis being trained on handling them.

Hyderabad: Rows and rows of washed clothes hung out to dry, men flogging clothes on stones while some collect dried clothes, a few more sort and iron them – all these were once regular scenes at dhobi ghats in the city. That is, before washing machines revolutionised the laundry industry. Now, a dull lull pervades most of the iconic dhobi ghats in Hyderabad.

But the situation, if the State government’s moves are any indication, could change for good soon. Officials say dhobi ghats in the State, including those in the capital city, are in a transition, from manual washing to automatic washing machines, with dhobis being trained on handling the machines.

“We’ve already distributed automatic washing machines to many ghats across the State including in Hyderabad. Some ghats are yet to receive them. The dhobis have also been given training on handling them,” an official said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier allocated a record Rs 250 crore for the welfare of the washerman community. The government had also undertaken a contract with the community for washing of clothes of government hospitals, hotels, hostels and other facilities. Though limited occupancy in hospitals and other facilities owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down matters, things are slowly looking up now.

According to M Chandra Sekhar, managing director, TS Washerman Federation, there are 40 dhobi ghats in the city with nearly 1,847 beneficiaries.

Home to around 200 families, the Dhobi Ghat area in Yakutpura has seen this occupation passed down from one generation to the next. Laxman, a veteran of more than 50 years in his profession, recalls the time when he used to stroll through the lanes of the city on his bicycle to collect and deliver clothes door-to-door.

But a lot has changed now, he says. “With washing machines in almost every household and hotels and hospitals setting up their laundries, the business is dull. However, a few old-timers still prefer us,” adds Laxman.

Buddha Purnima Dhobi Ghat, situated at Lower Tank Bund, is one of the longest surviving traditional open-air laundries in the city. But it slowly lost its shine with dhobis receiving not many orders a day.

“The clothes are first sorted and then soaked in soapy water for a few hours. Next, we beat the clothes on the flogging stone. Since the river is not clean anymore, we again rinse the clothes thoroughly with tap water before setting them out to dry on the cloth lines. The clothes will be then ironed and some will go through the starching or bluing process as per requirement,” says Dharam Singh, adding that the government’s move to distribute automatic washing machines could revive their fortunes, and their lives.

