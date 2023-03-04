Telangana Govt to set up modern, mechanized dhobi ghats in 141 ULBs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Buoyed with the success of setting up modern dhobi ghat at Rajanna Sircilla last year, the State government has now decided to set up modern and mechanized dhobi ghats in 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Once the project is completed, Telangana would be the first State in the country to establish mechanized dhobi ghats in all ULBs. Each dhobi ghat would be set up with a cost of Rs.2 crore and the total cost for setting up in 141 ULBs would be about Rs.282 crore.

To this effect, the State government has issued orders to Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) according permission to sanction the loan. The Municipal Administration Director would enter into loan agreement with TUFIDC on behalf of the 141 ULBs and submit requisition to the corporation for loan releases. The Public Health Department has been entrusted with the task of executing the works.

The idea was to facilitate the urban local bodies in effective use of technology and save natural resources like water. Under the conventional methods, washer men tend to use lot of water for washing the dirty clothes and linen, said a senior official from MAUD department.

More importantly, these mechanized dhobi ghats, which were similar to the ones being used in abroad, would cut down the labour for washer men in washing the clothes, the official said.

Depending on the population in the ULB, the capacity of the mechanized dhobi ghats would vary. The one at Venkampet in Rajanna-Sircilla, was established with a cost of Rs.1.05 crore under TUFIDC assistance. This excludes other cost like civil works etc.

The installed washing capacity of the dhobi ghat at Rajanna-Sircilla is 120 kgs and the cycle time is one hour. In each cycle, 240 cloth pieces would be washed and the number of cycles per shift is eight.