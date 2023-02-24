BioAsia 2023: Diagnosing anemia using AI

Using AI, this app can diagnose the levels of anemia in an individual using a clear image of the lower palpebral conjunctiva

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Diagnosing anemia using AI at the BioAsia 2023. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: There is a sizable prevalence of anemia in India and treating it requires large-scale testing, says Dr. Pranav N whose product AI Anemia Screening App offers an effortless experience of testing and tracking the treatment for the same.

While the traditional method of diagnosing anemia requires drawing a small amount of blood, Pranav says that it is impractical to do that for huge masses. His product does the job with almost the same efficacy in a non-invasive way.

“Anemia decreases the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood to relevant tissues. Now this may lead to mild symptoms like lethargy, dizziness, and lack of concentration to grave consequences mostly observed in pregnant and lactating women,” he says.

Using artificial intelligence, his app can diagnose the levels of anemia in an individual using a clear image of the lower palpebral conjunctiva.

Once the image and patient details are uploaded, using the algorithm, hemoglobin value is predicted and the person is classified either as mild-moderate, severe or non-anemic. It determines which patient requires immediate intervention and also helps in tracking the improvement.

The app is custom developed and trained on tens of thousands of data points, because of which its accuracy level is close to that of the pricking method, he adds. It is an easy alternative that can be used by primary health care workers on a large-scale screening with standard training.