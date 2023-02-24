BioAsia 2023: Hyderabad-based ARCI designs biocompatible metal implants

Focusing on biocompatablity in the field of medicine, researchers from Hyderabad-based ARCI have developed biocompatable metal impants

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad-based ARCI designs biocompatable metal implants at the BioAsia 2023. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In the last five decades, great advances have been made in the field of biomaterials. Focusing on biocompatibility in the field of medicine, researchers from Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), have developed biocompatible metal implants for the use in humans.

These Iron-Manganese-based alloys displayed at BioAsia 2023, can participate in the healing process and then degrade gradually without leaving any implant residues in the human body, instead of metallic implants that remain permanently in the human body and can cause long-term side effects like inflammation and thrombosis.

“The main motive of exhibiting the research work in BioAsia is that it gives a meta platform to meet several industries and opens several opportunities for us,” says Sarada, a scientist at ARCI.

They have also developed a nanocomposite coating, named ATL, which can be used as a non-cytotoxic alternative to the antibacterial coatings, especially for healthcare applications on surgical instruments to prevent the rise of multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Additionally, nanostructured textiles have also been exhibited at the stall in the event. These developments are yet to be clinically tested and expected to be available in markets in a short period.