BioAsia 2023: This made in Telangana machine makes health checkups fun

As of now, these machines are available in select hospitals in the city, with plans to have them in all TSRTC bus stations

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: There was a time when every major bus or railway station had a weighing machine that would spew out a card that informed you of your weight and gave a positive affirmation for the day. As times changed, these machines became a rarity.

With a bright possibility of reintroducing similar machines that would not just weigh you but would also diagnose other vitals, Hyderabad-based Pulse Active Stations Network was one of the most-visited stalls at the BioAsia 2023.

Speaking about their product, Founder and CEO of the company, Joginder Tanikella said, “Our product is completely non-invasive and makes health checkups fun. It is completely made in Telangana and easy to use.”

The machine is automatic and highly user-friendly. You begin by registering with your phone number and following the prompts on the screen. And within a few minutes, you’ll receive a detailed report on WhatsApp.

“The report will tell you your weight, height, BMI, BP, and other factors. And very importantly, it gives details about your body fat and other details like where you are on the fitness levels, where you should be, and recommendations to improve.”

As of now, these machines are available in select hospitals in the city, with plans to have them in all TSRTC bus stations.