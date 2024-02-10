| Did Selectors Drop Shreyas Iyer Despite His Recovery From Injury

Did selectors drop Shreyas Iyer despite his recovery from injury?

Initial reports suggested that Iyer was left out due to back issues, as communicated to the selectors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:54 PM

Hyderabad: The omission of Shreyas Iyer’s name from the squad announced for the remaining Test matches against England has sparked discussions among cricket enthusiasts and analysts.

Initial reports suggested that Iyer was left out due to back issues, as communicated to the selectors. However, emerging details indicate that his recent underwhelming performances might have led to his exclusion from the Indian squad.

In his last two Test appearances, Iyer managed scores of 34, 13, 27, and 29, raising concerns about his form. Despite these speculations, there remains a lack of clarity regarding the exact reason behind his absence.

Examining Shreyas Iyer’s Test career, he made a memorable debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, where he scored a century, instantly making a mark.

However, in his subsequent outings, he failed to sustain that momentum. He amassed only 187 runs across seven Test matches in 2023.

Here’s the squad for final three Tests against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.