Telangana SSC: 10th class public exam results out

Girls secured 3.81 higher pass percentage than boys.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 11:27 AM

Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham releasing the results.

Hyderabad: Girls have outperformed boys in the SSC Public Exams results declared here on Tuesday. Girls secured 3.81 higher pass percentage than boys.

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, who released the results here, said as usual girls have done better than boys.

Click here to check the results

Overall, 91.31 per cent out of 4,94,207 regular students who appeared the exams cleared. According to Venkatesham, the pass percentage increased from 86.60 per cent in 2023 to 91.31 per cent now. This year, 3,927 schools secured 100 per cent of passes and six school got zero pass percentage.

Results have been made available on the websites http://results.bse.telangana. gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana. org.