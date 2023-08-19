| Didnt Feel Like I Missed Out Much Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His Return To International Cricket

“Didn’t feel like I missed out much”: Jasprit Bumrah reflects on his return to International Cricket

Bumrah's brilliance came to the forefront in his return match against Ireland in Malahide, following his recovery from a back ailment.

By ANI Updated On - 04:24 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Ireland: Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged the Player of the Match in his comeback match from a back injury against Ireland, said that he never felt he “missed out a lot” and gave credit to the staff for keeping him in “good spirits”.

The ace pacer last played for India almost a year ago in a bilateral T20I series against Australia at home.

A back ailment kept him out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, necessitating surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

“Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits. You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy,” Jasprit Bumrah said in a post-match presentation.

On his comeback, Bumrah won the toss and chose to field the young Indian side against Ireland in Malahide. The experienced pacer got off to a flying start, bowling a terrific first over.

After allowing a boundary with his first delivery, Bumrah’s second ball moved in quickly, resulting in an inside edge off Andy Balbirnie’s bat that knocked the stumps over. The over would only get better as he scalped Lorcan Tucker, who failed to execute a ramp shot. In addition to the two wickets, Bumrah would hit a yorker in the fourth delivery of the over.

“There was some swing upfront so we wanted to use it. Luckily we won the toss and it was coming out fine. There was some help due to the weather, so very happy. In every game, you would want more. After a crisis, they played well, credit where it is due. Even when you win, there are areas to improve on.

Everybody is very confident, they are very well prepared. I think the IPL also helps. It is always good, wherever we go, they support us, that helps us to keep the spirit high,” he added.

Bumrah returned to the attack in the 16th over, conceding 13 runs. His final overcame in the 19th, and he conceded only one run. The star pacer finished with the figure of 2/24, which was a huge boost for the Indian squad as their pace spearhead gained much-needed health ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October and November.

The other bowlers also contributed as India restricted Ireland to 139/7. It was looking bleak for the hosts at one stage, but superb knocks from Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy (51*) drove them to a competitive score.

In reply, India had a solid start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad looking assured. But Ireland fought back, as Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in back-to-back deliveries.

With India’s score at 47/2, two runs ahead of the DLS par score, the rain began to fall at the 6.5 over mark. India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.