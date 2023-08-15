Jasprit Bumrah-led India squad leaves for Ireland T20Is series

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the captain of a young team to feature in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be Bumrah's deputy in the series.

By IANS Published Date - 02:45 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

New Delhi: The Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah departs for Ireland on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20I series. The BCCI has taken to social media to release images of the team’s departure for Ireland.

The official Instagram handle of the BCCI also shared a series of pictures from the team’s departure, featuring the likes of Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

The three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0, though the hosts came close to winning.

There will be numerous comebacks in the series, with the return of experienced fast bowler Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury since his last outing against England in 2022. The pacer is entrusted with the captaincy role of the T20I team for the first time.

Karnataka quick Prasidh Krishna has also made a comeback after being out of action since August 2022 due to a lumbar stress fracture.

For the tour of Ireland, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed have also been included, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as vice-captain of the side.

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.