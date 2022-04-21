Differences among Congress workers surface again in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

File Photo of Warangal and Hanamkonda district president Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal: Followers of Warangal and Hanamkonda District Congress Committee president Naini Rajender Reddy and Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy have almost come to blows at the University Arts and Science College ground at Subedari in Hanamkonda on Thursday. This unsavoury incident has come as a shock to Congress senior leaders including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy during their inspection of the ground where the Congress is planning to organise a public meeting to be addressed by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The internal bickering among the Congress leaders in Warangal district has been going on for several months now. Rajender Reddty was said to be peeved over the public statement of Janga Raghava Reddy that he would contest from Warangal West constituency instead of Palakurthy constituency. Rajender Reddy had been waiting for his turn to contest the next general elections from Warangal West segment as a Congress candidate. Meanwhile, the internal fight has once again come to fore with the latest incident. It is alleged one of the followers of the Raghava Reddy had received a few blows in the incident.

Rahul to visit Warnagal on May 6: On the other hand, AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Warangal on May 6. He will come by chopper and land on the Kakatiya University campus and proceed to University Arts and Science College ground in an open top vehicle in a procession. He will be addressing a public gathering named ‘Rythu Sangarshana Sabha’ at the ground around 6 pm. In view of Rahul’s visit, the Congress leaders Madhu Yaski Goud, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA Seethakka and others have inspected the ground. They appealed to the people to make the meeting a grand success.

