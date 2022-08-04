Digital creator Ritik Davda set to raise awareness about cybersecurity by creating insightful content

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

August 4: The digital medium has evolved with time, and every sector relies on digitalization. Celebrities, brands and companies have amplified social media to connect to a larger audience, and everything is easily accessible over the world wide web. With the easy availability of data on the internet, online piracy, thefts, phishing, scams, and other cyber crimes have increased at a paramount level. Acting as a shield against online threats, Ritik Davda is one of the emerging names in cybersecurity.

He is a cybersecurity expert and a digital creator with his expertise in tackling data breaches on the internet. Based in Gujarat, the digital creator kickstarted his journey by learning about ethical hacking. Having learnt from the best cybersecurity mentors, institutions and seminars, Ritik Davda has been helping influencers, brands and companies to protect their confidential data in the digital domain.

The cybersecurity expert had recently completed a Cyber Crime Investigation course, adding new skills like Website Penetration Testing, Network Security, App Penetration Testing and Cyber Crime Investigation to his work profile. With decent knowledge and hands-on experience, Davda launched his startup ‘XynityInfoSolution’ in January 2021.

Currently, his startup is providing cybersecurity services to more than 20 artists and 10 companies across Gujarat. Besides account restoration after being hacked, his firm is also responsible for fixing bugs because of fraudulent online activities. In addition, Ritik soon aims to impart his cybersecurity knowledge by creating informative social media content.

He is also interested in penning a book about cybersecurity fundamentals. “It has been on my mind for a long time. I am looking forward to learning more and sharing my knowledge through the book” he revealed. Besides earning various certifications and accolades, Ritik was recently rewarded for helping a company eliminate bugs and malicious activities. Intending to take his work reach across the globe, the digital creator is putting his best effort into the field of cybersecurity.