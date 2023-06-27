Digital influencer couple Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh part ways

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar

Hyderabad: The social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila has revealed that she and her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, had parted ways. The pair, who were both digital artists, simultaneously posted on Instagram about their separation.

“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any means but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore,” Kusha Kapila wrote.

After dating for a few years, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia were married in 2017. Kapila made her Cannes debut only last month and was most recently featured in ‘Masaba Masaba 2’. Among other films, she had roles in ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, ‘Selfiee’, and ‘Plan A Plan B’.

She further wrote, “A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect, and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other’s cheerleaders and pillars of support.”

Zorawar also took to his Instagram handle to share the same message.