‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, a Prime Video Original series, to start streaming on July 6

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will start streaming in Prime Video from July 6 in Tamil and other languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: The upcoming Tamil original series, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, will comprise eight episodes highlighting the journey of three women from different age groups as they try to find the love of their life again, leading to the discovery of self-reliance and self-realisation.

Starring Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy, the series will start streaming in Prime Video from July 6 in Tamil and other languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT giant announced 40 titles along with this series at the ‘Prime Video Presents India’ event.

Renowned senior actor Lakshmi, who last appeared in ‘Oh! Baby’ in Telugu and ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’ in Tamil, debuted in OTT with this series after being part of hundreds of movies in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada over the years.

Santhy, a Malayalam actor who gained popularity with movies such as ‘Jallikattu’ and ‘Aaha’, will also debut in Tamil with ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’. After her Zee5 original film ‘Nail Polish’ and the series ‘Fireflies’, Madhoo joins the Tamil series.

The series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios.

— Sanam Sri Sai Sanjay