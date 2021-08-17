Digital platforms help to connect customers: Maruti Suzuki

Digital platforms were contributing to nearly 40 per cent of the enquiries which has steadily increased for MSIL over the years

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that Covid-19 had not only led to the acceleration of its digital capabilities but also offered a more connected digital experience to its clients, customers, and prospective buyers.

The company said, in a press release, digital platforms were contributing to nearly 40 per cent of the enquiries which has steadily increased for MSIL over the years. During the lockdown period, the company saw more than 45 per cent of enquiries coming from digital channels, including social media, it said.

Maruti Suzuki collaborated with Facebook for the first-ever virtual launch of NEXA S-Cross in August 2020 to deliver virtual, consumer-first experiences in times of social distancing and used Artificial Reality, mobile-first videos, AI-ML based chatbot, social media influencers, and interactive ads to drive impact during the launch.

