Digital Tiranga Art with citizen selfies

The three-day campaign started on Sunday and came to an end by celebrating the 77th Independence Day.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 02:59 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign again this year, they have asked the citizens to bring home and fly the National Flag of India with pride and upload a selfie on their website

https://harghartiranga.com/

The three-day campaign started on Sunday and came to an end by celebrating the 77th Independence Day.

People who were uploading a selfie with a flag on the website were being featured in a Digital Tiranga Art. More than 9,14,72,481 selfies were uploaded on the website.

“The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home,” noted the official website.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag.