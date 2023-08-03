Skill Development Centre receives 81.62 Lakhs for training program

Hyderabad: The Skill Development Centre, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received funding to conduct training programs to train students and teachers from rural areas and to empower them to forge into either academia or industry.

An amount of Rs. 55,62,500 was sanctioned by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Government of India, for three years, with a possible extension depending on the success of the training programs. The application was submitted to DHR under the Support to Institutions for Imparting Training (SIIT) program. Further, an amount of Rs. 26,00,000 was sanctioned by the University of Hyderabad under its Institute of Eminence (IoE) grant.

“This generous funding will help many students from rural areas who do not have access to quality hands-on experience in the areas of modern biology,” said Prof. Suresh Yenugu, coordinator of the Skill Development Centre.

The Skill Development Centre at UoH will conduct at least three training programs per year as per the mandate of the funding agencies. The participants of the training programs will not be charged any registration fee. Boarding and lodging will be provided free of cost as far as possible.