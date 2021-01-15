Digital transformation accelerated in post-Covid world: ISB professor

Partnering with the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU Vienna), as part of their WU Executive Academy MBA programme, the Indian School of Business (ISB), over the last several years

Hyderabad: “Covid-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of businesses. More so than before, the IT organisation is emerging as a key strategic asset that drives competitive advantage rather than a peripheral cost center”, underlined Professor Deepa Mani, executive director, The Srini Raju Centre for IT and the Networked Economy (SRITNE), ISB. Professor Deepa Mani was addressing students of the Vienna University at the virtual Global Week, where over 35 students representing countries including- Austria, Australia, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, Moldova, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, and the USA took part.

Partnering with the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU Vienna), as part of their WU Executive Academy MBA programme, the Indian School of Business (ISB), over the last several years, has brought to fore India’s expertise and thought leadership in IT and allied sectors. Every year, the latest and emerging concepts and technologies in the IT sector were brought to the fore, and students were offered new and fresh business insights on IT related subjects. This programme would also be marked by an onsite visit to IT companies to gain first-hand understanding of the subjects.

This year, considering the current global scenario, a Global Week was conducted virtually, with the India Immersion Programme completed on January 14 and 15. Other country sessions covered in Global Week 2021 include- China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Global Week program will be a mix of academic sessions and virtual company visits. Professor Deepa Mani added that “during the virtual Global Week with the Vienna University, SRITNE -ISB will be emphasizing the transformative role played by IT in a range of decisions, including those affected during the Covid crisis, be it in business or government”. “Students would also be offered a virtual visit of the Startup Accelerator: Cisco Launch Pad and Novartis”, she added. The residency programme in its regular format will most likely be conducted in July 2021, depending on the travel policies.

