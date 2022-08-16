DigiYatra to be launched from August 18 at Hyderabad’s RGIA

| Digiyatra To Be Launched From August 18 At Hyderabads Rgia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: In line with the Centre’s DigiYatra programme, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, will roll out digital processing of passengers as proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from Aug 18 for three months.

DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel, a GMR release said.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints, including the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and at the Security Hold Area in the passenger terminal.

The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrollment, which passengers have to download. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is now available on Google’s Play Store and will be available on the iOS App Store in a few weeks.

How the DigiYatra platform works –

• Passengers need to download DigiYatra mobile App

• Open DY-ID App/Airline or OTA App/Airport App

• Enter Aadhar/Driving Licence (DL) number for system authentication

• Passengers will receive OTP on their registered mobile/Email

• Enter the OTP in the app

• DigiYatra app will extract e-KYC data from Aadhar/DL Database

• Scan passport first page, Extract MRZ data, Read e-Chip by NFC (optional)

• DigiYatra app will extract reference face from Aadhar e-KYC/DL Data/e-Passport

• Passengers to take a selfie; Facial Biometrics will be captured through the app

• Passenger’s face is validated through the Digilocker portal and associated with authenticated face photograph

• Passengers will then associate their Digiyatra IDs with their current or future flight bookings or Boarding Passes

• When the passenger scans the boarding pass or uploads ticket, travel data will be fetched by the app

• Digiyatra app will share the duly encrypted passenger’s face and booking information to the airport, airline and Immigration (in case of International Travel) on the day of travel

What happens at the airport with DigiYatra

• Entry via E-Gate at Airport

• Passenger arrives at the Entry E-gate

• Scans Bar-Coded Boarding Passes

• Looks into the Facial Recognition System camera on E-Gate

• System validates passenger’s ID and travel document

• E-gate opens to allow passenger into the airport

Entry to Security Hold Area:

• Passenger arrives at the PreSHA

• Has to look into FRS camera installed on e-Gate at Pre SHA-Location

• System validates passenger’s Biometric Template

• System accepts/rejects passenger and accordingly, passenger moves to SHA

The key advantages of DigiYatra include seamless navigation through the airport using digital guidance systems; real-time notifications about congestion and delays to have greater visibility on the next step of the journey; staying connected during flights and also, booking in-flight services and destination-based offerings digitally. It also enhances security at airports with real time biometrics apart from validating boarding pass or e-ticket with the airline system in real time.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said the Digiyatra initiative would enable passengers a paperless travel and that they would be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass.