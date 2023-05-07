Telangana: Diploma engineering curriculum to have EV subject

Given the emerging demand and its job-oriented nature, the SBTET will introduce a subject in Electric Vehicles (EV) this year

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 05:25 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: As hybrid and electric vehicles (EV) start to usher in a paradigm shift in mobility and spur the demand for skilled manpower in the EV manufacturing sector, EV is now becoming part of the curriculum for diploma engineering students.

Given the emerging demand and its job-oriented nature, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will introduce a subject in Electric Vehicles (EV) this year. Electrical, mechanical and automobile engineering diploma students are permitted to opt for this new subject in their fifth semester of the coursework.

The EV subject, which is open for students in all government and polytechnic colleges in the State, will be delivered in collaboration with the EV industry. Accordingly, the Board has tied up with the Indo-German Vocational Educational Training and GIZ, a Japanese company, for conducting the subject.

As a precursor, the Board, along with industry partners, also studied the courses offered by the ITTs and other educational institutions. As EV subject is being introduced for the first time in the State, polytechnic lecturers concerned have been recently trained on the subject.

Apart from theory aspects of the EV, students will have to undergo industrial training (internship) where they will be paid Rs 8,000-10,000 per month. They will also be trained at the Advanced Training Centre in Vidyanagar. Upon completion of the diploma, the students will be offered placement assistance in the EV industry.

New polytechnics

Meanwhile, two new Government Polytechnic Colleges — one each in Manuguru and Maheshwaram — will be operational from the 2023-24 academic year. The State government has accorded approval for these polytechnic colleges and approval from the All India Council for Technical Education is awaited.

Civil, electrical and mechanical engineering diploma courses will be offered at the Government Polytechnic College, Maheshwaram, while electrical, mechanical and mining engineering diplomas will be offered at the Government Polytechnic College, Manuguru.

